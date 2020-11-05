Florida and Georgia renew their rivalry Saturday in what will be the third consecutive top-10 matchup in the series. Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com joins us to break down the game and what to expect from the Bulldogs. Check out what he had to say below:

Georgia coach Kirby Smart. (Radi Nabulsi)

Describe the confidence level of Georgia right now heading into the game?

Dasher: I think they are confident. Georgia players never seem to get too high after a win and they don't seem to get too low after a loss. While fans are certainly concerned about the status of the offense, players remain confident in their ability to run, and in Stetson Bennett's ability to move the offense as whole. The fact this is such a huge rivalry game will ensure both teams will be at their best. Should be a fun a game to watch.

UGA has the best defense in the SEC, but three starters out. How will that impact the unit against the Gators?

Dasher: Losing safety Richard LeCounte is probably the biggest blow, simply because he is such a great leader of the defense and the quarterback of the secondary. But Georgia has plenty of other options. Junior Chris Smith — who has played a good bit, actually — will take over for LeCounte. The other two starters are nose guard Jordan Davis and defensive tackle Julian Rochester, who has started the past two games. At 6-6 and 320 pounds, losing Davis is a big loss, literally and figuratively, but against Florida, I'm actually not sure if it will be as big a loss as it might be in other games. Allow me to explain. Not discounting Florida's run game at all, but for Georgia to win, it is imperative that the Bulldogs (who lead the SEC in sacks), get some kind of pressure on Kyle Trask. They don't have to sack him all the time, but they to make his afternoon as tough as possible. By sliding Devonte Wyatt over from tackle to nose and using freshmen Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse at tackle, the Bulldogs, at least in my opinion, become a more athletic defensive front, which you want to have a chance of making it uncomfortable on Trask. That's obviously easier said than done, but for Georgia to have that opportunity, that might actually have been the route to go, even if Davis was healthy.

Why has Kirby Smart stuck with Stetson Bennett as his quarterback?

Dasher: Right now, it just seems he is the best option. Georgia fans have been pining for former five-star JT Daniels to get his shot. Daniels has been cleared for a month now, but there is a difference in between cleared and being ready to play the position in the manner offensive coordinator Todd Monken wants his QB to play. Mobility is a must for Monken, and that is what we understand has been the biggest issue. Daniels does seem to be getting closer. He's been without his brace for three weeks now, but at least until this week, is still the No. 3 guy behind D'Wan Mathis who started the opener against Arkansas. People have also asked why not Mathis. But apparently Bennett continues to prove in practice that he is the best option, despite throwing throwing five interceptions over his past two games.

What’s been the most surprising aspect of Georgia's play this season?

Dasher: Probably that Bennett is the quarterback. Over the summer and into preseason camp, I probably mentioned Bennett's name three times. But after Jamie Newman opted out, and word that Daniels' recovery wasn't going as expected, Bennett got thrust into the limelight, taking over for Mathis in the second quarter at Arkansas. In Bennett's defense, he played very well against Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee, throwing for over 200 yards in each game, but as I mentioned above, struggled against Alabama and Kentucky with five interceptions and a pair of fumbles over those two games.

What’s your take on Saturday? Can UGA lean on its ground game and keep the ball away from UF’s offense?