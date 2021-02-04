GatorsTerritory - SEC Announces 2019-20 revenue distribution

The SEC announced Thursday that it will distribute $657.7 million among its 14 member institutions for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The total includes $637.7 million distributed from the conference office, as well as $20.0 million retained by universities that participated in 2019-20 football bowl games to offset travel and other related bowl expenses.

That comes out to $45.550 million dollars to Florida, on top of the $6.1 million that was distributed among the SEC teams that participated in bowl games. Despite COVID 19 restrictions, the annual distribution to each school was up in this fiscal year — each SEC school was given $44.6 million in revenue sharing in 2018-19.

"We are proud of the support our 14 member universities are able to provide to our student-athletes as a direct result of the revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The SEC's conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience is profound and translates into superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health, and wellness support and life-skills development."

The total distribution amount is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, NCAA Championships, and a supplemental surplus distribution.



