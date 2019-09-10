The Southeastern conference revealed Florida men basketball's 2020 conference slate on Tuesday.

The Gators are set to welcome Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, LSU and Kentucky to Gainesville. Meanwhile, Florida is set to travel to South Carolina, Missouri, LSU, Vandy, Mississippi, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia this upcoming season.

This is in addition to the SEC/Big 12 game vs. Baylor match up which will be played on Jan 25.

The SEC tournament is set for March 11-15. It will be held in Nashville, Tenn.

Florida's 2020 scheduled features 12 opponents that competed in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

During Mike White's four-year tenure as the head coach, UF has played a KenPom top-20 rated schedule in every season.

Here is a detailed look into the schedule: