Florida knows its SEC conference opponents for the 2018-2019 season. The Southeastern Conference announced the league matchups in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

Florida will have a few home-and-home matchups including: LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

Mike White's men will host a few teams at home, South Carolina, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M; while also hitting the road for a select few games, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State.

No times or dates have been released by the league at this time.

In addition to its league schedule, Florida is set to host Michigan State and Butler at home; and they will participate in different tournaments and non conference games as well. These tournaments include: the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Jimmy V Classic (West Virginia), and the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.



