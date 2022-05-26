SEC Announces Television Selections for Four Florida Games





The Gators will play the first three games of the season under the lights at home.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southeastern Conference announced the television selections for the first three weeks of the 2022 football season, in addition to games streamed on digital platforms.





Florida will open the campaign on Sept. 3 hosting Utah at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The matchup will be the first game of a home-and-home series against the Utes for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Florida and Utah's only previous meeting came in 1977 when the Gators claimed a 38-29 victory in Gainesville.





The Kentucky Wildcats will make the trip down to Gainesville on Sept. 10 for a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. It will be the 73rd meeting between the two teams with the Gators leading the series 53-19.

The Gators will then host South Florida on Sept. 17, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. UF and USF will meet for the second consecutive year and just third time ever. The Gators traveled to Tampa and downed the Bulls 42-20 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the matchup between UF and Eastern Washington on Oct. 1 will kick off at noon on ESPN+/SECN+. The game will be the first-ever meeting between the Gators and the Eagles.

As previously announced, Florida-Georgia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS on Oct. 29 and the Gators will travel to Tallahassee Nov. 25 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Seminoles on ABC.













2022 Gators Football Announced TV/Time Schedule:

September 3

vs. Utah

ESPN

7 p.m. ET





September 10

vs. Kentucky

ESPN

7 p.m. ET





September 17

vs. South Florida

SECN

7:30 p.m. ET





October 1

vs. Eastern Washington

ESPN+/SECN+

Noon ET





October 29

Georgia (Jacksonville)

CBS

3:30 p.m. ET





November 25

at FSU

ABC

7:30 p.m. ET