SEC Baseball Television Schedule Announced

The Gators will appear on linear television nine times this upcoming season, while all other home contests will air on SEC Network+.









GAINESVILLE, Fla.: The No. 7 Florida Gators baseball team is set to appear on linear television a total of nine times during the upcoming regular season, as the Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2023 SEC Baseball Television Schedule on Tuesday.





Florida plays on SEC Network on seven separate occasions while making lone appearances on ESPN2 (April 8 at Tennessee) and ESPNU (April 20 at South Carolina). The SEC is broadcasting 91 linear TV games this season, 72 of which will air on SEC Network.





Outside of Florida's nine linear TV appearances, every Gators home game will air on SEC Network+.





Gator fans can catch the Orange & Blue on linear TV early in the season, as Florida's Sunday, March 5 home game vs. Miami airs on SEC Network. The same goes for the SEC opener against Alabama, scheduled for Thursday, March 16, in Gainesville.





All 17 games of the SEC Tournament are slated to be televised May 23-28. The first 16 games will air on SEC Network, while the SEC Tournament Championship Game will air on ESPN2.





See below for Florida's complete 2023 SEC Television Schedule.









Day Date Time (ET) Away Home Network

Sunday 3/5/2023 12 p.m. Miami Florida SECN

Thursday 3/16/2023 7 p.m. Alabama Florida SECN

Friday 4/7/2023 7 p.m. Florida Tennessee SECN

Saturday 4/8/2023 2 p.m. Florida Tennessee ESPN2

Saturday 4/15/2023 7 p.m. Georgia Florida SECN

Thursday 4/20/2023 7:30 p.m. Florida South Carolina ESPNU

Saturday 4/29/2023 7 p.m. Missouri Florida SECN

Saturday 5/6/2023 6 p.m. Florida Texas A&M SECN

Friday 5/12/2023 5:30 p.m. Vanderbilt Florida SECN

Tuesday 5/23/2022 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament – First Round SECN

Tuesday 5/23/2022 TBD SEC Tournament – First Round SECN

Tuesday 5/23/2022 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round SECN

Tuesday 5/23/2022 TBD SEC Tournament – First Round SECN

Wednesday 5/24/2022 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round SECN

Wednesday 5/24/2022 TBD SEC Tournament – Second Round SECN

Wednesday 5/24/2022 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round SECN

Wednesday 5/24/2022 TBD SEC Tournament – Second Round SECN

Thursday 5/25/2022 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament – Third Round SECN

Thursday 5/25/2022 TBD SEC Tournament – Third Round SECN

Thursday 5/25/2022 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Third Round SECN

Thursday 5/25/2022 TBD SEC Tournament – Third Round SECN

Friday 5/26/2022 4 p.m. SEC Tournament – Fourth Round SECN

Friday 5/26/2022 TBD SEC Tournament – Fourth Round SECN

Saturday 5/27/2022 1 p.m. SEC Tournament – Semifinals SECN

Saturday 5/27/2022 TBD SEC Tournament – Semifinals SECN

Sunday 5/29/2022 3 p.m. SEC Tournament - Championship ESPN2





Looking ahead to 2023, Florida returns a surplus of talent, beginning with First Team All-American outfielder Wyatt Langford, who tied the program record with 26 home runs last season while batting .355/.447/.719. Also back in Orange & Blue is returning Friday night starter Brandon Sproat, who earned Southeast-ABCA All-Region honors after going 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA and .218 batting average against in his last six starts of the season.





Sproat projects to pair with All-American Southern Miss transfer hurler Hurston Waldrep in leading the UF pitching rotation. Freshman All-SEC performer Brandon Neely will provide depth, having contributed a 3.76 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 69 1/3 frames one year ago.





Sproat is just one member of a notable list of draft-eligible Gators returning to campus for the 2023 season. That group also features First Team All-SEC catcher BT Riopelle, as well as starting infielders Colby Halter.





Florida returns 23 players, including six positional starters from the 2022 campaign, after going 42-24 (15-15 SEC) and hosting the program's 18th NCAA Regional. A talented 14 newcomers join that constituency, featuring nine first-year students and five transfers. According to D1Baseball, the Gators' freshman class was ranked No. 5 in the country while Florida's transfer class came in at No. 7.





Florida's 2023 season officially opens at home on Friday, February 17, with the first of three games in a weekend series against Charleston Southern. Fans will have plenty of opportunities to cheer on the Gators at Condron Family Ballpark, as 20 of Florida's first-22 games occur at home.