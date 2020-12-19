GatorsTerritory - Gators fall short 52-46 in emotional SEC Championship against Alabama

OFFER: Use promo code "GatorsNSD" to receive FREE PREMIUM access until Jan. 29! The Florida Gators fell just short in their 10th meeting with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game. Florida stood toe-to-toe with the Tide, the undisputed No. 1 team in the country but ultimately fell just short to one of the best teams Nick Saban has ever had.

FINAL: Alabama 52 Florida 46

SCORE: Alabama 52 Florida 46 4th Q | 2:05 Too little, too late for the Gators, who can't recover the onside kick, even after a successful two-point conversion.

SCORE: Alabama 52 Florida 38 4th Q | 4:59 Najee Harris carried the ball down into the red zone and DeVonta Smith put the period on the drive with a touchdown catch. It ain't over, but it's getting close now.

SCORE: Alabama 45 Florida 38 4th Q | 6:33 Florida's offense won't give up. Florida went on a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the Alabama lead to just seven. With less than seven minutes to play the Gators will need a defensive stop.

SCORE: Alabama 41 Florida 31 4th Q | 11:29 This continues to be the Najee Smith show. The senior from California capped the drive off with his fifth touchdown of the game. He now has 199 all-purpose yards.

SCORE: Alabama 35 Florida 31 3rd Q | :18 After back-to-back stops from the defense, the Gators' offense finally put together a long, sustained drive. With the success Florida's passing attack has had on the night (291 passing yards) Alabama has started to leave the box open. Dan Mullen started dialing up quarterback powers, with Trask picking up 13 yards on three carries. The Gators went down the field on a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

SCORE: Alabama 35 Florida 24 3rd Q | 13:25 That's the way to start the second half. Florida needed only three plays, all passes, to find the end zone. Trevon Grimes went up over All-SEC Pat Surtain II for the grab, then got away from the defense for a 50-yard score.

SCORE: Alabama 35 Florida 17 2nd Q | :06 The Gators gave Alabama too much time. The Tide drove down the field, 78-yards on eight plays with Najee Harris finding the end zone for the FOURTH time in the first half. Is it too soon to vote for the MVP? Is he stealing the Heisman away from his quarterback?

SCORE: Alabama 28 Florida 17 2nd Q | 1:09 Florida isn't ready to give up just yet. Trask and Toney continued their hot connection with another long connection. Toney had 74-receiving yards on the drive before Trask plunged into the end zone from the one-yard line.

SCORE: Alabama 28 Florida 10 2nd Q | 2:28 Groundhog day on another drive. This time Alabama took matters into its own hands. when Florida got a stop on third down but the tide ran a tight end sneak to convert on fourth down. Alabama turned back to Najee Harris, who caught a pass and found the end zone for his third score of the game.

SCORE: Alabama 21 Florida 10 2nd Q | 11:27 Three drives, three touchdowns for the Tide. Florida had a chance and actually got a stop, but Zach Carter's illegal hands to the face penalty cost the Gators a stop and extended the Alabama drive. The Tide turned to Najee Harris on this drive. Harris already has 92 all-purpose yards and two scores.

SCORE: Alabama 14 Florida 10 1st Q | 1:57 The Gators scored but you don't want to start trading three points for seven. Kadarius Toney continues to have a great game. The senior had a 13-yard carry and an 11-yard reception on the scoring drive. Ultimately, Flordia stalled when a quarterbaack draw on third and nine came up short.

SCORE: Alabama 14 Florida 7 1st Q | 6:07 The Gators needed to win the turnover battle to beat the Tide and it looked like they were starting to do that on the third drive of the game. Trey Dean stole an interception right out of the arms of a receiver, but 17-yards into his return was crushed by Alabama receiver John Metchie. Dean fumbled, Alabama, recovered, and Mac Jones found a wide-open DeVonta Smith in the end zone on the very next play.

SCORE: Alabama 7 Florida 7 1st Q | 10:05 The Gators come right back, standing toe-to-toe with the Tide on their first drive. Florida scored quickly, taking just 2:09 to find the endzone. Kyle Trask threw a beautiful pass into an impossibly tight window for Kyle Pitts and capped the drive off with a 51-yard bomb to Kadarius Toney.