Dan Mullen’s staff currently has four offensive linemen committed in their 2021 class, but they remain in the market for another tackle to join this group.

Even with spots being at a premium, John Hevesy is continuing to pursue several targets to add to his o-line next year. Tennessee-based prospect William Griffin-Parker, as well as North Carolina’s Diego Pounds and Yousef Mugharbil, are a trio of players that are still on his radar.

Another recruit in the trenches who is a priority for Hevesy in this cycle is Auburn commit Caleb Johnson. Johnson, who is the No. 34 OT on Rivals, spoke with GatorsTerritory about where things stands with Florida at this time.

“Just talking with coach Hevesy every week,” Johnson said of his communication with the staff. “Just staying in contact. Sometimes will have a little phone call with him and talk about practice and stuff like that. Nothing crazy, but staying in contact.