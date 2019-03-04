A flurry of UF targets and commits all convened at the Adidas 7v7 East Coast Invitational in Miami on Saturday.

Three of those players — Fred Davis, Miles Brooks and Jahquez Robinson — are all talented defensive backs that hail from Jacksonville. Out of the trio of Duval County prospects, Robinson is the only to be verbally pledged to a school at the moment.

Robinson, who committed to Alabama a couple of weeks ago, spoke to GT’s Corey Bender about his recent decision to link up with the Crimson Tide.