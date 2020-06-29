 2023 SEC commit to plan virtual visit with Gators: 'Of course Florida is sacred to me.'
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 20:16:51 -0500') }} football Edit

SEC commit planning UF virtual visit: 'Of course Florida is sacred to me.'

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Recruiting is starting to heat up for prospects representing the class of 2023, while additional rising sophomores wasted no time pulling themselves off the market by committing to one lucky college.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}