SEC extends suspension of all sports activities for six more weeks
It will be six more weeks before in-person team activities can resume.
The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday that it has extended its date from April 15 to May 31 until any in person sports activities can resume. This is in response to the country's continuous efforts to slow down the COVID-19 spread.
In-person activities include team and individual practices, meetings, camps, clinics, and any other gatherings.
All @SEC in-person athletics activities, including practices, meetings, organized gatherings--voluntary or required--including camps & clinics are suspended thru May 31. Virtual film review is permissible & will expand to max 4 hrs/week beginning Apr. 6. https://t.co/Kuzx3UyFzP— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 3, 2020
In light of this development, the conference is allowing virtual film review that does not include physical activity - which means Florida strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage cannot watch players workout live or any of Florida's assistant cannot coach a player through position drills.
Starting on April 6, SEC schools can now hold virtual film review for up to four hours per week - the programs were originally restricted to two hours per week.
The only additional requirement is that these film reviews not conflict with any online school course work.