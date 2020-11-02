The SEC handed out player suspensions Monday as well as a fine and reprimand for Gators coach Dan Mullen following the halftime brawl during the Florida-Missouri game.

UF’s Zachary Carter and Antwuan Powell will miss the first half against No. 5 Georgia being ejected for fighting, which carries an automatic half-game suspension for the succeeding game. Mullen, who charged midfield after quarterback Kyle Trask took an unflagged late hit, has been fined $25,000 for violating SEC Bylaws governing sportsmanship.

“I respect the decision from the conference office,” Mullen said in a statement. “As the head coach, it is my responsibility to defuse these types of situations, and I didn’t live up to that standard.”

The SEC Office also issued half-game suspensions to Tigers linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey for fighting during the altercation. Missouri’s Tre Williams was ejected for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul and will not miss the first half of Missouri’s next game (Nov. 14 vs. UGA).

“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game. Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic.”