The Southeastern Conference announced its initial COVID-19 protocols and management requirements for fall sports Friday, including testing players twice a week during the season.

The league will use a third-party provider to ensure consistency in administering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, typically six days and three days prior to competition. Face coverings are required for all football coaches, staff and non-competing personnel on the sideline and physical distancing will be employed to the extent possible.

"Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Our health experts have guided us though each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes."

Sankey will reveal the two additional opponents for each SEC team on Friday, according to Mississippi State president Mark Keenum on ‘The Paul Gallo Radio Show’. Keenum said the schedules will be released next week.

The league's Task Force highlighted one section of the full release, noting that the initial requirements are based on currently available information and may need to be adjusted this fall.

"Given the fluid nature of this pandemic, the requirements and testing strategies within are likely to change and will be updated as information evolves. This plan is based on risk mitigation strategies and is contingent upon supply chain availability."

Included in the recommendations were conditions in which games could be canceled. Here are the six considerations:

* Inability to isolate new positive cases, or quarantine high risk contacts of cases of university students.

* Unavailability or inability to perform symptomatic, surveillance or pre-competition testing when warranted.

* Campus-wide or local community positivity test rates that are considered unsafe by local public health officials.

* Inability to perform adequate contact tracing consistent with local, state or federal requirements or recommendations.

* Local public health officials indicate an inability for the hospital infrastructure to accommodate a surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.