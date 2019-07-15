Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has wrapped up his media podium session at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. Mullen spoke on a variety of subjects during his 30 minute session, including the importance of the season opener against Miami, wide receiver Van Jefferson's adaptation to the program, incoming freshman defensive end Mohamoud Diabate, and players leaving school early for the NFL. Below is a collection and breakdown of quotes from Mullen.

The Miami game

Florida is scheduled to take on the University of Miami for the kickoff to the 150th season of NCAA Football, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on August 24th. Mullen stressed the importance of that game early on in his podium session. "It's a great honor to just be involved in that game," Mullen stated. "Being a big rivalry game, you know, within the state of Florida... and to start off the season... it's going to be a huge, you know, kind of catapult for one of the teams. Whoever wins that game ends up really kicking off the season on the right note with a big win in a big game with a lot of national exposure." Florida is currently favored over Miami in that game with an OddsShark.com projected spread of 7.5. While Mullen acknowledged that Florida and Miami don't play regularly, he noted his appreciation of fans who are excited for the rivalry within the state of Florida.



Wide receiver Van Jefferson

Mullen didn't hold back from praising redshirt senior receiver Van Jefferson on his adaptation to the Florida program. "I think Van coming in and being the first year player in the program, he came in, worked his tail off in the offseason, put on some weight, got some size, got faster, you know, and then went out and performed," Mullen said. That ethic produced results: Jefferson led the team in receptions (35), yards (503), and touchdowns (6). He proceeded to allude to Jefferson's ability to lead the team with aligning values. "Our program is about hard work. And that's something he [Jefferson] believes in, so I think it's a great fit for him to be in a program that really has the same values that he has."

Freshman DE Mohamoud Diabate and his advantage by enrolling early

Back during the spring practices, early-enrolled defensive end Mohamoud Diabate flashed the potential that Mullen and Co. saw during his recruitment. And Mullen acknowledged that at the podium. "I think he's done a great job," spoke the Gators H.C. "...he's got a great attitude and a great work ethic. [Diabate] had a pretty solid spring for us. Obviously it's making that adjustment and wanting to see how that adjustment translates onto the field as young players." The Gators need Diabate, as well as fellow incoming freshman Khris Bogle, to develop into quality depth early on as the BUCK rush end position currently lacks enough depth. Mullen went on to say Diabate's early enrollment gave him "...that advantage of getting to go through an offseason to understand what it is. You get to physically develop a little bit better. And it gives you that opportunity to get on the field and play right away as a freshman."



Players leaving school early for the NFL