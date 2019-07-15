SEC Media Day: Quotes from Dan Mullen's media podium session
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has wrapped up his media podium session at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.
Mullen spoke on a variety of subjects during his 30 minute session, including the importance of the season opener against Miami, wide receiver Van Jefferson's adaptation to the program, incoming freshman defensive end Mohamoud Diabate, and players leaving school early for the NFL.
Below is a collection and breakdown of quotes from Mullen.
The Miami game
Florida is scheduled to take on the University of Miami for the kickoff to the 150th season of NCAA Football, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on August 24th.
Mullen stressed the importance of that game early on in his podium session.
"It's a great honor to just be involved in that game," Mullen stated. "Being a big rivalry game, you know, within the state of Florida... and to start off the season... it's going to be a huge, you know, kind of catapult for one of the teams. Whoever wins that game ends up really kicking off the season on the right note with a big win in a big game with a lot of national exposure."
Florida is currently favored over Miami in that game with an OddsShark.com projected spread of 7.5. While Mullen acknowledged that Florida and Miami don't play regularly, he noted his appreciation of fans who are excited for the rivalry within the state of Florida.
Wide receiver Van Jefferson
Mullen didn't hold back from praising redshirt senior receiver Van Jefferson on his adaptation to the Florida program.
"I think Van coming in and being the first year player in the program, he came in, worked his tail off in the offseason, put on some weight, got some size, got faster, you know, and then went out and performed," Mullen said. That ethic produced results: Jefferson led the team in receptions (35), yards (503), and touchdowns (6).
He proceeded to allude to Jefferson's ability to lead the team with aligning values. "Our program is about hard work. And that's something he [Jefferson] believes in, so I think it's a great fit for him to be in a program that really has the same values that he has."
Freshman DE Mohamoud Diabate and his advantage by enrolling early
Back during the spring practices, early-enrolled defensive end Mohamoud Diabate flashed the potential that Mullen and Co. saw during his recruitment.
And Mullen acknowledged that at the podium.
"I think he's done a great job," spoke the Gators H.C. "...he's got a great attitude and a great work ethic. [Diabate] had a pretty solid spring for us. Obviously it's making that adjustment and wanting to see how that adjustment translates onto the field as young players."
The Gators need Diabate, as well as fellow incoming freshman Khris Bogle, to develop into quality depth early on as the BUCK rush end position currently lacks enough depth. Mullen went on to say Diabate's early enrollment gave him "...that advantage of getting to go through an offseason to understand what it is. You get to physically develop a little bit better. And it gives you that opportunity to get on the field and play right away as a freshman."
Players leaving school early for the NFL
To cap off his podium session, Mullen was asked about players leaving school early for professional football and if there's a better way to go about that process. While Mullen didn't give any new ideas for the process, he gave his $0.02 on players leaving early in general.
"I think one of the hardest things we do deal with is making sure that guys get the proper information and make great decisions," stated Mullen. "I've seen guys make really good decisions, declaring early for the NFL draft, and I've seen guys make really good decisions coming back to school and staying to continue their growth and development.
"You see guys that make really poor decisions leaving early for the NFL draft, you know, where that really hurt them and they could have had a lot more success if they had stayed. I haven't seen many that have decided to say and that hurt them. I'm sure there's a couple of cases out there."
Mullen has seen a mix of the situations mentioned above through his first year at Florida. Following a breakout season last year, former Gators right tackle Jawaan Taylor shot up draft boards, declared, and was an early second round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is expected to start on their offensive line.
On the flip side, former Gators defensive end Jachai Polite was talked up as a potential top 15 pick in this past draft as recently as January. However, he fell victim to numerous injuries during his draft process which held him out of drills, and reportedly flopped in his private interviews.
Polite went from a projected top-15 pick, to being taken in the third round by the New York Jets.
WR Van Jefferson is the most notable player to return for 2019 rather than declare for the NFL Draft, and as mentioned earlier, Mullen had plenty of praise for Jefferson at the podium. He will be the case study in regards to Mullen's statement on whether or not it's a good thing for players to return to school