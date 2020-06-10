The SEC announced Wednesday that this year's football media days will be conducted virtually.

The event was scheduled to be held in Atlanta, July 13-16, at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey axed those plans due to COVID-19.

"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season. We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021," said Sankey, will give his annual "State of the SEC" address virtually.

Media sessions with the league's 14 head coaches and select players will take place at each school with SEC Network providing wall-to-wall coverage. Dates and times have yet been announced.

Prior to the event going virtual, Florida coach Dan Mullen and the Gators were slated to appear on July 13 with LSU and Missouri. With Georgia losing quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift and three starting offensive linemen, UF could be the media's pick to win the SEC East division in 2020.