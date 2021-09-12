SEC Nation coming to Gainesville

SEC Nation will broadcast live from Gainesville this weekend when the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide roll into town.

Florida Gators Laura Rutledge and Tim Tebow, along with Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Paul Finebaum, will air live from 10 a.m. to noon on SEC Network.

Marty & McGee will also make the trip down to the Swamp. Hosted by Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, the show will air Saturday morning from 9 - 10 a.m. The University of Florida campus will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show live from 3-7 p.m. All three shows will air live from the Plaza of the Americas.

SEC Nation's visit to the Swamp this week marks Florida's first appearance on the program since its matchup against Georgia in 2019, and it's also the show's first visit to Gainesville since 2018 when the Gators beat LSU 27-19.