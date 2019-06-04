Over the past 12 months, Gamecocks commit Issiah Walker has been on UF's short list for potential flip candidates in the class of 2020, with a flurry of trips to Gainesville taking place as well.

However, nobody ever said that changing the mind of the Miami Norland standout is going to be an easy task for competitors.

Will Muschamp's staff has held Walker's verbal commitment since last May, while the likes of FSU, Miami and LSU continue to go all in as well. Walked had an "amazing" official visit to Columbia this past weekend, but like a countless amount of additional recruits, is also keeping the door cracked open during this stage of the recruiting process.