News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 14:37:04 -0600') }} football Edit

SEC pledge set to visit the Swamp, impressed with UF's use of their RBs

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen and company are looking to bounce back from their 17-24 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs when they take on Vanderbilt this upcoming Saturday.

As Corey Bender previously reported, the Gators are gearing up to welcome multiple running back targets on campus for their matchup against the Commodores.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

One of those recruits making the trek to Gainesville next week is Mississippi State pledge Jo'quavious Marks.

The Rivals250 all-purpose back, who has been committed to the Bulldogs since May, previewed his visit to the Swamp with GatorsTerritory.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}