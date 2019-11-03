Dan Mullen and company are looking to bounce back from their 17-24 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs when they take on Vanderbilt this upcoming Saturday.

As Corey Bender previously reported, the Gators are gearing up to welcome multiple running back targets on campus for their matchup against the Commodores.

One of those recruits making the trek to Gainesville next week is Mississippi State pledge Jo'quavious Marks.

The Rivals250 all-purpose back, who has been committed to the Bulldogs since May, previewed his visit to the Swamp with GatorsTerritory.