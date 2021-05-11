GatorsTerritory - SEC race remains close with two weekends left

It's been an inconsistent and at times tumultuous season for the preseason No. 1 ranked Florida Gators. Florida held on to that ranking for one weekend before being knocked out by Miami in the opening weekend of the season.

Despite the ups and downs, the Gators have had they enter the second to last weekend of the season just two games out of first place in the SEC, with a three-game series against SEC West leading No. 1 Arkansas and just 1.5 games back of second place Vanderbilt, who had their game on Sunday rained out.

The Gators don't control their own destiny but they are starting to play their best baseball of the season. Sweeps over Georgia and Arkansas, however unlikely, would almost assure them of an SEC East title and a two seed in the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt has an easier end to the season with a trip to Ole Miss and a home series against the same Kentucky team that Florida just beat twice last weekend.

Tennessee shares a common opponent in Arkansas — the Volunteers host Arkansas this weekend before ending their season at South Carolina. The Gamecocks are just 2-7 in their last three conference series.

Vanderbilt holds a tiebreaker in the form of beating Tennessee in their head-to-head series earlier this year but that tiebreaker is essentially null given Vanderbilt's rainout on Sunday. The Dores had to scratch Jack Leiter from his last start due to arm soreness.

Florida is playing great baseball right now. Florida has a 9-3 record in its last four conference series — all series wins.

The Gators have an uphill battle to win the league but that's not to say they can't do it.