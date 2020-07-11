GatorsTerritory brings you another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. This week, Corey Bender, Zach Abolverdi, Conner Clarke, Joseph Hastings and Lauren Reynolds share their thoughts on whether the SEC will only participate in conference games, how a shortened season would impact UF's draft-eligible juniors, and the Florida player who has the most to prove next season.

Do you expect the SEC to follow the Big Ten’s lead and only play league games?

Bender: Based on everything I've gathered in recent days, I think the SEC will follow suit and only take part in SEC games. I've also heard some whispers about Florida and Georgia not playing in Jacksonville this season. It's safe to say the majority of UF's fan base, if not all, would be upset if the Florida State game is scratched from the schedule, but we also have to be realistic. If the NCAA can pull it off safely, playing eight games is better than no football at all. Participating in the typical non-conference games at the beginning of the season allows programs to get into a rhythm and shake off game rust, but it's the world we live in now and colleges are making the proper adjustments to ensure safety. No one said it's going to be perfect, but as of today, rolling out an SEC-only schedule is the way to go. I believe that's the direction the conference will go in. Abolverdi: With the Pac-12 joining the Big Ten in moving to a conference-only format, the writing's on the wall for the SEC. I think the league will wait as long as possible before making that call, likely in late July, but an eight-game conference schedule appears inevitable at this point. It’s unfortunate if Gators lose some of their tune-up games before the SEC slate, but the biggest blow will be not playing Florida State for the first time since 1958. Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina reportedly “desperately want to play” their in-state rivalry games, but that won’t happen if the ACC follows suit as well. Clarke: There have been reports that several SEC teams from the East division (Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, etc.) want to do everything they can to play their ACC rivals. And honestly, it’s probably safer to make the trip for those in-state matchups than some of the league games where teams are traveling thousands of miles to play. Besides those rivalries, however, I do think the SEC will cancel all other out-of-conference contests, especially games against FCS schools that don’t have much benefit. Hastings: I absolutely believe the SEC should follow the Big 10 and play conference games only. Look, this pandemic is forcing sports leagues to experiment with different things. We’re seeing a drastically shortened MLB season, a potential play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in the NBA and less preseason games in the NFL. Some changes may be permanent, and I think the SEC should try out some things that could become the new norm. It would be tough not seeing Florida play Florida State this year, but let’s replace that game with a matchup against Alabama or Texas A&M. Maybe make it 10 conference games this season and increase the urgency of each contest. UF fans may not be as receptive to this because 2020 is the Gators’ best chance to win the SEC in several years, but nothing will be usual about collegiate sports this season and I think that provides an avenue for change. Reynolds: At this point, I expect all of the conferences to make this announcement. If some leagues adopt this conference-only model, there's really no way for others to avoid it. Even if the SEC tries, there's a strong likelihood that any non-SEC rivals would choose not to play. With two conferences already deciding to take this route, it just makes sense for all of them to switch over. However, I’m not sure how the College Football Playoff would work with no conference overlap during the regular season. Is it possible to have only conference titles this year and no national championship game? Only time will tell.

How might a shortened season impact Florida’s juniors who may turn pro?

Bender: A shortened season will certainly impact players from a stat-perspective, along with those who are expected to manufacture a breakout season. The names that come to mind are defensive lineman Zachary Carter and receiver Trevon Grimes. Will they serve up a large enough sample size to soak up the attention of NFL scouts? Dan Mullen is also known for spreading the ball around, so that's something to keep in mind as well. However, it's not always about a player's stat-line. Then you have Kyle Pitts, who is regarded as the top tight end in college football. Given his projected role in the offense and connection with Kyle Trask, I don't envision his draft stock taking much of a hit if the SEC rolls out a shortened season. Abolverdi: The Gators have a handful of juniors who could leave for the NFL after the 2020 season, including tight end Kyle Pitts. Given his draft stack, I expect him to forgo his senior season no matter what. I’m anticipating a breakout season from defensive end Zachary Carter, who could lead the teams in sacks this fall. But with an eight-game schedule, it remains to be seen if he shows enough on film to make the jump. I don’t think running back Dameon Pierce or wide receiver Jacob Copeland could turn pro with eight games worth of production, unless they absolutely go off with their increased roles in Florida’s offense. Clarke: I don’t think a shortened season would have much of an effect on someone like Pitts, who is already very high on the list of NFL executives. But when it comes to players such as Amari Burney, Carter and Pierce, as well as draft-eligible sophomores like Copeland, they might have to return for next year. Another season could validate whatever they’re able to show in 2020 and increase their draft stock. Hastings: I don’t necessarily think a shortened season will have too much of an impact on UF’s juniors who may turn pro. NFL scouts are not eager to see how Pierce or Pitts perform against Eastern Washington or South Alabama. They want to see what they do versus LSU, Georgia and potentially in the SEC Championship. There’s been a reduced offseason, but these guys are staying in shape, training and should be ready for the fall. As long as the major games are played, even if there are only 10 matchups, a shorter regular season shouldn’t impact their NFL Draft aspirations too much. Reynolds: A shortened season will likely deter many juniors from skipping their senior season to turn pro. All of these guys could be missing out on a lot of highlights, and their statistics will be stunted as a result. Players who could be looking to head to the NFL early are Pitts and Burney, who could have a breakout year in 2020. However, a shortened season would mean less experience for these guys and they may not feel ready to take that next step a year early. I think unless someone has a remarkable season, most of them will wait on the draft.

Who has the most to prove when the season starts?