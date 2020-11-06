The Southeastern Conference announced its men's basketball conference schedule on Friday, with the Gators set to open league play at Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.

The 18-game schedule has an open date built in on Saturday, March 6, for rescheduling opportunities ahead of the March 10-14 SEC Tournament. Game times and TV information will be announced when available.

Over the past five seasons, coinciding with head coach Mike White's tenure, the Gators' 54 conference wins trail only Kentucky in the SEC.

The Gators will play two games against Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt are Florida's permanent home-and-home pairings, though LSU has become something of an unofficial fourth. This marks the third straight season and fifth time in seven seasons that LSU and Florida have been assigned as rotational opponents, while Florida and Tennessee are paired for the second time in three years.

Among its one-time opponents this season, Florida will welcome South Carolina, Texas A&M and Missouri to Gainesville and visit Alabama, Mississippi State and Auburn. The Gators also have a Jan. 30 trip to West Virginia for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in the midst of league play.

Florida's February includes two especially challenging sets of back-to-back road games, as the Gators visit LSU (Feb. 6) and Tennessee (Feb. 10) early on and travel to Auburn (Feb. 23) and Kentucky (Feb. 27) late in the month.

The Gators have also scheduled Stetson for a Dec. 6 contest, replacing UConn on the slate after the Huskies pulled out of the game.

Florida’s 2020-21 Schedule

Nov. 25: Maine (at Mohegan Sun)

Nov. 27: Virginia (at Mohegan Sun)

Dec. 2: at Oklahoma

Dec. 6: UCONN

Dec. 12: at Florida State

Dec. 16: NORTH FLORIDA

Dec. 19: FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Dec. 22: JAMES MADISON

Dec. 30: at Vanderbilt

Jan. 2: LSU

Jan. 5: at Alabama

Jan. 9: KENTUCKY

Jan. 12: OLE MISS

Jan. 16: at Mississippi State

Jan. 19: TENNESSEE

Jan. 23: at Georgia

Jan. 27: VANDERBILT

Jan. 30: at West Virginia (SEC/B12)

Feb. 3: SOUTH CAROLINA

Feb. 6: at LSU

Feb. 10: at Tennessee

Feb. 13: TEXAS A&M

Feb. 16: at Arkansas

Feb. 20: GEORGIA

Feb. 23: at Auburn

Feb. 27: at Kentucky

March 3: MISSOURI

March 6: Open Date

March 10-14: SEC Tournament (Nashville)

