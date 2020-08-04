Florida was scheduled to begin fall camp Friday, but the football team will have to wait a couple more weeks.

The SEC has pushed back the start date, announcing Tuesday that the first allowable practice will now be on Aug. 17.

Schools will have allotted 25 practices, fewer than permitted by current NCAA rules, with a limit of 20 hours per week. The league’s new calendar also requires players to receive a minimum of two days off each week, more than required by the NCAA, until the week before the season opener.

From Friday until Aug. 17, schools are permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walk-throughs, which the Gators started on July 24. A five-day acclimatization period is required for fall camp, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

Last week the SEC announced its plan for a 10-game, conference-only schedule for 2020, moving kickoff from Sept. 5 to Sept. 26. That decision was expected to impact the preseason.

“It would be helpful if we gave our players enough runway, understanding there may be quarantine issues, the fact there are a lot of teams didn’t have a normal spring,” Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said Thursday when asked about adjusting the practice schedule. “We’ve got to make sure our coaches are being smart with that time, that they are using that time wisely from the standpoint of helping the guys get in shape and be prepared but not wearing them down.”