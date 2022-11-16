Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4gR2VvcmdpYSBvdmVydGFrZSBBbGFiYW1hIGZvciB0aGUgMjAy MyByZWNydWl0aW5nIHRpdGxlPyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JXcmlnaHRSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJXcmln aHRSaXZhbHM8L2E+IGJyZWFrcyBpdCBkb3duIGhlcmUgLSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vc0d0VXhrcGpFMCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NHdFV4a3Bq RTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GbHA1YjNoeW1ZIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmxwNWIzaHltWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMg KEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxz L3N0YXR1cy8xNTkyOTEzMzAzNTEyMDY0MDAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

The SEC recruiting champion will be ... Alabama.

Looking at the rankings, this is an easy call with the Crimson Tide perched at the top. But Georgia, LSU and Florida still have cards to play to make a push. The Bulldogs are working on five-star end Samuel M’Pemba, four-star tight end Duce Robinson, four-star end Damon Wilson and four-star defensive tackle Jordan Hall. Florida is also pushing for Hall, and is lining up to gain more elite flips that are sure to make waves within the recruiting universe. Alabama currently does not have a five-star attached to the class, but that could change if Keon Keeley heads to Tuscaloosa. The other factor that could help Bama stay on top: It has six four-stars with a 6.0 Rivals rating (RR), and a few of those could receive a bump in the rankings. There is a possibility players such as Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes, among others, will receive that fifth star in the next rankings update.

*****

The SEC's most surprising class will be ... Texas A&M.

Jimbo Fisher (AP Images)

Coming off an epic 2022 recruiting haul, the future for head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies looked bright. The 2023 effort has lagged in comparison to last year's accomplishments but it has picked up, as the Aggies are currently ranked No. 23 nationally off 11 verbal pledges. A&M also has the nation’s second-ranked class by the star average at 3.91, with two five-stars and four six-stars committed. The positives aside, will this class continue to rise or fall apart? Riding a six-game losing streak, there are red flags waving in College Station. One of the persistent rumors coming out of the program is the potential of a mass exodus of underclassmen hitting the portal. If the current freshmen are unhappy and sharing that with the 2023 class, two years’ worth of recruiting hard work and energy could be eviscerated. One of the possible big signs was seeing in-state five-star linebacker Anthony Hill decommit from the Aggies on Nov. 7.

*****

The biggest recruiting victory will be ... the Vols landing Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava is the highest-rated player in the class committed to an SEC school, but picking him as the biggest win on the recruiting trail goes beyond his ranking. Victories in the SEC work down to the play in the trenches, but winning conference championships is all about the play under center. By landing Iamaleava, Tennessee has that piece to keep head coach Josh Heupel’s offense flowing after Hendon Hooker leaves. Come July 1, 2025, when Texas joins the SEC, we’ll see if the biggest win in this class at quarterback was Tennessee or Texas with Arch Manning. It would be hard to go against Heupel, Iamaleava and the Volunteers as everything stands right now.

*****

The biggest remaining decisions that will impact the SEC's rankings will be ... the flips.