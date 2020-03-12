The Southeastern Conference will suspend all regular season competitions.

"Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30," the league tweeted on Thursday.

The first event affected by this will be the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville, which will be canceled. The NCAA has yet to change its stand that the tournament will go ahead but with only essential personnel present.

The Gators have yet to announce their plans for spring football practice, which is set to start on Monday, however, these practices will be closed to the public.

Dan Mullen's speaking tour in March will also not be held.

According to a press release by Florida, the Gators Ticket Office will automatically refund all ticket purchases for events scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 30.