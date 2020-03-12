GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball will not play in the SEC Basketball Tournament.

The conference made the decision on Thursday to cancel the tournament.

"Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville," the league wrote in a tweet.

Florida was set to take on Georgia on Thursday.

The NCAA made the decision on Wednesday to close the tournament to fans. However, that could very well change with several leagues canceling their tournaments and the NBA announcing its decision to suspend the season late Wednesday night.

The COVID-19 virus has sent the sports world into panic in the last 24 hours with leagues deciding to play behind closed doors or canceling events completely. On Thursday, athletes in the NBA and in Europe have been diagnosed with the virus.

At the University of Florida, classes are all being moved online, while the school has followed the SEC recommendations and will close all sporting events to the public, which means no open football spring practice.

Time will tell on how this will affect the NCAA basketball tournament and the Gators spring game in April.



