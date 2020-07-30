The Southeastern Conference will play a 10-game, conference-only model this season, the league announced Thursday.

Florida could end up with one of toughest schedules after initially drawing a favorable slate for 2020.

SEC presidents voted to adopt a plan approved by the majority of athletic directors on Wednesday. The move cancels this year's Florida-Florida State game, which has been played annually since the series began in 1958.

The Gators also lose non-conference matchups against Eastern Washington, South Alabama and New Mexico State, while they could add one or both of their rotational cross-division opponents for 2021 (Alabama) and 2022 (Texas A&M).

Kickoff is set for Sept. 26 and the conference title game has been moved to Dec. 19, while a revised schedule for the 2020 season will be announced by the SEC at a later date. It will include one mid-season open date and a Dec. 12 open date for all teams.

"The safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans will remain the top priority as we navigate the return to collegiate athletic competition," UF athletics director Scott Stricklin said. "We will continue to lean on the advice of the SEC Medical Task Force, UF Health, CDC, Campus and state health officials as we develop safety protocols and stadium capacity guidelines."

Stricklin will hold a Zoom call with reporters Thursday night. During his last media session on July 14, he projected that UF would be able to seat between 15,000 and 25,000 fans in The Swamp this season.

"Once we have an idea of what our attendance capacity could be, we will release our ticketing and seating plan and communicate that to our 2020 season ticket holders," Stricklin said Thursday. "That plan will include multiple, flexible options for 2020 and whatever option they choose, their season tickets will be available for them to renew in the 2021 season."

Despite the ACC announcing an 11-game model Wednesday with one non-conference game, the SEC elected to follow the Big Ten and Pac-12's lead for schedule flexibility and a uniform testing protocol.

"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

"We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur. It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures."