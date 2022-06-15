Semaj Jackson Impressed with Coach Napier & Coach Raymond
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Sunshine State Athlete Camps with the GatorsFort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas Athlete Semaj Jackson camped earlier today with the Gators and walked away impressed with Coach Billy Napier and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news