GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators were known this season for their depth at receiver - it was a part of their offensive identity that really set them apart from the competition. But now as the season ends and the Gators say goodbye to four of their senior receivers.

It’s time for the younger guys on the roster to step up and fill those shoes.

“I think all the young guys, Rick, Trent, Ja’Markis and Dionte, all four of them will have big roles next year,” said wide receiver Josh Hammond. “They have the talent to be in those big roles next year. I think they’ll play their extremely well once they work their tails off and go through an offseason. And get prepared for the season next year. They’ll be big factors next year.”

After redshirting this season, Trent Whittemore, Ja’Markis Weston and Dionte Marks are expected to be three key playmakers next year for the Gators.

“They're doing really, really well in their development,” said Dan Mullen. “And I'm excited about the futures all three of them have. I think they have a chance to be really especially players. It was good to have a couple of developmental practices for them. And I'm really excited to see the steps that they take heading into spring ball.”

“They have a lot of potential,” added quarterback Kyle Trask. “They have worked really, really hard and everyone on the team has seen great stride. I think they are going to make a lot of great plays for this university.”

Of the three, Hammond has the most faith in Weston. He’s seen what he’s capable of and has high hopes for the young receiver.

“He’s the biggest, the fastest, probably the strongest out of the group,” said Hammond. “He’s really talented, really fast. He plays with a little chip on his shoulder. I like his game. As long as he can stay focused, keep working hard, I think he’ll be really good in the future.

“All of them make plays consistently on a day-to-day basis,” he added. “They work their tails off with us. They work their tails off in the offseason as well. They’re putting themselves in a position to make those plays.”

Hammond pointed out that even though these guys haven’t seen any real gameplay yet, they’re still out there every day in practice getting reps with guys like CJ Henderson, Donovan Stiner and Marco Wilson.

“They trying to get better each day that they go out there,” he said. “Getting those reps on a day to day basis is only making them grow and get better. Those are the best DBs in the country, so they have been growing, growing and growing. They make the plays when their numbers are called.”

Along with those young guys, the Gators will still most likely have Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and Kadarius Toney – Toney and Grimes have yet to announce their final decisions about whether or not they are entering the NFL draft. These three guys saw a good amount of playtime this year.

As the three returning receivers who have the most experience out there on the field, it’ll be important that they step up and do the job that Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond and Van Jefferson did so well this past year.

“Copeland made a lot of plays this year and I’m sure he is going to keep getting better this season and keep making plays next season,” said Trask. “We got names like Pitts and Grimes, you know, I feel like our receiver is always the most stacked group on this team. I think it is because they all work really, really hard and they are all well-coached.”

Rick Wells will also return for his senior season. Although he hasn’t seen a tremendous amount of play during his time at Florida, Hammond believes this could be his year to break out.

“He’s been humbled, worked his tail off,” he said. “He’s definitely had his moments when he’s been down. Right now, he’s been making the plays he needs to. He’s growing constantly, day in and day out. I think our coaching staff is really starting to see him grow and develop into that playmaking guy that they want him to be. I think he’ll be a really big playmaker for the team next year.”

And on top of the guys who are already on the roster, the Gators recently landed Jordan Pouncey, a grad transfer from Texas, and hope to get him on the field this upcoming year.

“We're going to file the waiver to get him eligible for this season,” said Mullen. “Hopefully that goes through for us -- him maybe more than me. It's about the student-athlete. We'll be okay. But hopefully, the NCAA does what's right for the student-athlete.”

It’s also important to note that recruiting is far from over. Mullen and his staff will still have the opportunity to get out there and pick up more guys that can strengthen this recruiting corps even more.