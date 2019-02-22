GAINESVILLE, Fla. – When Mike White needed them most they stepped up. The Gators senior class of KeVaughn Allen, Kevarrius Hayes, and Jalen Hudson all finished in double figures Tuesday in Florida’s upset victory over 13th-ranked LSU.

It marks just the first time this season Allen, Hudson, and Hayes were all in double figures in the same game, and they needed every single one of them in the overtime win in a game they most certainly needed.

“I’ve noticed a sense of urgency increase with Hayes and Allen for four or five weeks now,” White said Friday. And Hudson, probably I would say over the last three weeks.

“He’s really kicked it into another gear in practice, which has carried over to games. He’s in a good rhythm offensively. We probably should have tried to call his number a couple more times there in the second half because he carried us in the first half.”

This entire senior class has been under scrutiny at times this season.

Allen couldn’t find his shot and wasn’t aggressive enough; Hudson was a ghost on the court; and Hayes didn’t have much of an offensive game.

But now Allen is averaging 16.7 points a game in the SEC, Hudson has been in double figures four out of the past six games, and Hayes, not known for scoring, has been a solid contributor four out of the last five games while continuing to be a force on the defensive end.

All three of these guys leading by their actions haven’t just been good for them individually. White hopes the increase in intensity and production has benefitted the rest of the team as well.

“Hopefully appropriately,” White said. “Hopefully we see that today and tomorrow. Our freshmen have been very consistent. Keyontae’s really made a jump in that area in the last month or so.

“Hopefully the sense of urgency overall from the freshmen and the seniors, or our top six or seven guys, will carry over to the rest of the guys.”

For most of the season, the Gators have had to rely on the three freshmen to carry them, but as the seniors have come on they have rounded this team out into one that can compete and more importantly compete at the end to close games out.

“Definitely,” White said when asked if the composure has been better. “Late clock, late game, less erratic, more poised, a little bit more of a plan. Roles have been defined a little bit better.

“We’re not great offensively, but we’ve made a jump. We have. We’ve settled in a little bit. We’ve picked our spots more in transition. We’ve all needed to learn that. It’s not typically the way I’d like to play.

“I think most guys would like to shoot it within eight seconds. Most guys do. I think we’re finding that this gives us a better chance the way we’re playing offensively. It’s still obviously much room for improvement.”

Florida will look to continue its winning ways Saturday against Missouri at4 p.m.. If they want to make it happen it will take both the seniors and freshmen contributing in order to continue to push toward the big dance.