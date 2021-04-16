GatorsTerritory - Series Preview: Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

The No. 18 Florida Gators are coming into this SEC weekend series feeling good about themselves after their walk-off win over the Florida State Seminoles. The Gators will host the Missouri Tigers in a three-game weekend series starting Friday night. The Missouri Tigers are one of the worst teams in the SEC and are also ranked dead last in the SEC East. Missouri currently has an 11-20 record and is currently on a three-game losing streak with two losses against South Carolina and one against Missouri State. The Florida Gators comes into this weekend trying to rebound after a tough showing last weekend versus the Tennessee Volunteers. Florida lost two out of the three games but was able to win the last one to avoid a sweep. Florida is hoping that their huge midweek win over Florida State and get them back on track versus the Missouri Tigers.



Probable starters and First Pitch times Team Friday (6:30 PM) Saturday (1:00 pm) Sunday (Noon) Missouri Seth Halvorsen Spencer Miles Zach Hise Florida Franco Alemán Tommy Mace Hunter Barco

Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers come into Gainesville trying to turn their season around which has been a rough one. The Tigers will be led by their head coach, Steve Bieser, is the middle of the fifth season at the University of Missouri. The Tigers pitching staff has struggled this season as they have a 7.35 team ERA which ranks last in the SEC. Missouri does have some talent in the weekend rotation like former Perfect Game All-American Seth Halvorsen. The redshirt-sophomore hasn’t pitched well this season as he has 6.27 ERA and 1.82 WHIP but he’s got a power fastball in his pitch arsenal. Sophomore right-hander Spencer Miles is projected to be the Saturday starter for the Tigers. Miles has a 1-6 record in eight starts. He also has a 7.43 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and .306 opponent batting average. In the series finale, true freshman right-handed pitcher Zach Hise is expected to get the start for Missouri. The Illinois native has made ten appearances with half of them being starts. Hise has a 0-4 record with a 6.75 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 8.0 K/9. As for the Tigers' offense, they have also struggled at the plate as they have a .241 team batting average which also ranks last in the SEC. Missouri also only has 22 home runs which is twelve less than any other SEC team. Missouri’s leading hitter is their right fielder Andrew Keefer. The graduate transfer has been very productive for the Tigers as he’s slashing .297/.397/.416 with 30 hits, seven doubles, one home run and a team-high .813 OPS. Another transfer that’s been a key addition to the Tigers lineup is first baseman Torin Montgomery. The former Boise State infielder is batting .286 with four doubles, four home runs and a team-high 19 RBIs. Two other Missouri hitters to watch are shortstop Joshua Day and third baseman Luke Mann.



Probable Missouri lineup Position Player C Tre Morris 1B Torin Montgomery 2B Mark Vierling 3B Luke Mann SS Joshua Day LF Brandt Belk CF Ty Wilmsmeyer RF Andrew Keefer DH Garrett Rice

Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are feeling pretty good after their extra-innings win over FSU but now need to have big series against their next SEC opponents. Florida has struggled in the SEC this season but has won five out of six SEC games at Florida Ballpark. Florida has made some more changes to their pitching rotation. Right-handed pitcher Franco Aleman will get the start for the series opener. Aleman got the start last Saturday and got a no-decision even though he pitched well against Tennessee. Right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace will get the start on Saturday. Mace has looked good this season with a 4-0 record in eight appearances and seven starts. He also has a 3.00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and a 12.0 K/9. Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco will get the start for Florida in the series finale. Barco has had an up and down season in his second year on campus. Barco has a 4-2 record in eight starts. He also has a 5.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9, and an 11.6 K/9. The Florida Gators' offense has been pretty good during the 2021 season. The Gators have a .278 team batting average which ranks tied for seventh in the SEC. Florida is also tied for seventh in the conference for home runs with 42. The lead hitter for the Gators is freshman catcher/DH Nathan Hickey. The second-year freshman is slashing .347/.471/.619 with 41 hits, nine doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBIs, and a team-high 1.090 OPS. Freshman second baseman Colby Halter has been tearing the cover off the ball all season. Halter is slashing .315/.385/.472 with 34 hits, six doubles, three home runs, 24 RBIs, and a .857 OPS. Two other Gators to watch this weekend are left fielder Jacob Young and right fielder Sterlin Thompson.

