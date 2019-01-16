Recruiting season is certainly in full swing, with the final Rivals100 rankings being dished out on Monday afternoon. Five-star Chris Steele, Tyron Hopper and Mohamoud Diabate all reserved spots on the prestigious list after backing up their reputation all week at the All-American Bowl.

** Full Rivals250 Rankings **

Steele, who teamed up with the Gators during his time in San Antonio, closed out his prep career as the No. 19 player overall. Outside linebacker Tyron Hopper climbed 83 spots to No. 46 overall, while Diabate made the biggest splash of all after finishing at No. 94.



The Auburn (Ala.) native has been armed with four stars for several months, but was previously outside the Rivals250, meaning he climbed over 150 spots to close to put a stamp on his high school career.

However, those are just the Rivals100 rankings. It's a heck of an achievement to land on that list, but the Rivals250 is jam-packed with top-shelf talent as well, with four additional UF commits hearing their names called.

