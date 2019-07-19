Seven Gators earn All-SEC preseason honors, UF voted second in SEC East
HOOVER, Ala.-- Florida football was picked to finish second in the SEC's Eastern Division, while seven players were selected to All-SEC teams, including two first-team members.
The Gators were also placed sixth in the voting for SEC Champion at the SEC Media Days.
The Gators were picked second in the East with 1,499 points and received 21 first-place votes to win the division. Meanwhile, Georgia received the most votes in the division with 1, 789 points, which included 233 first-place votes. Missouri came in at number three.
Alabama was picked to win the Western Division and were also picked to win their 27th SEC title. Since 1992 only seven SEC Champions were picked correctly at this event.
These preseason polls were voted by those attending.
Here is a breakdown:
(1st Place votes in parenthesis)
EASTERN DIVISION
Georgia (233) 1789
Florida (21) 1499
Missouri (3) 1149
South Carolina (1) 883
Tennessee (1) 804
Kentucky (1) 798
Vanderbilt 358
WESTERN DIVISION
Alabama (253) 1813
LSU (5) 1493
Texas A&M 1268
Auburn (1) 1090
Mississippi State (1) 769
Ole Miss 504
Arkansas 343
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama 203
Georgia 49
LSU 3
Mississippi State 1
Tennessee 1
Florida 1
South Carolina 1
Auburn 1
Meanwhile, the Gators place seen on the Preseason All-SEC List. On the first team senior defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga and junior defensive back CJ Henderson represent the program, while running back Lamical Perine, punter Tommy Townsend, linebacker David Reese and wide receiver Kadarius Toney were named on the second team. Florida kicker Evan McPherson received votes to put him on the third team.
2019 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
Second-Team
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine, Florida
WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL Damien Lewis, LSU
OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri
OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
Third-Team
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama
TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
Second-Team
DL Nick Coe, Auburn
DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB David Reese, Florida
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB Kristian Fulton, LSU
DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama
LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky
DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team
P Tommy Townsend Florida
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
Third-Team
P Arryn Siposs, Auburn
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky