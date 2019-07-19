News More News
Seven Gators earn All-SEC preseason honors, UF voted second in SEC East

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
Staff

HOOVER, Ala.-- Florida football was picked to finish second in the SEC's Eastern Division, while seven players were selected to All-SEC teams, including two first-team members.

The Gators were also placed sixth in the voting for SEC Champion at the SEC Media Days.

The Gators were picked second in the East with 1,499 points and received 21 first-place votes to win the division. Meanwhile, Georgia received the most votes in the division with 1, 789 points, which included 233 first-place votes. Missouri came in at number three.

Alabama was picked to win the Western Division and were also picked to win their 27th SEC title. Since 1992 only seven SEC Champions were picked correctly at this event.

These preseason polls were voted by those attending.

Here is a breakdown:

(1st Place votes in parenthesis)

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (233) 1789

Florida (21) 1499

Missouri (3) 1149

South Carolina (1) 883

Tennessee (1) 804

Kentucky (1) 798

Vanderbilt 358


WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (253) 1813

LSU (5) 1493

Texas A&M 1268

Auburn (1) 1090

Mississippi State (1) 769

Ole Miss 504

Arkansas 343


SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 203

Georgia 49

LSU 3

Mississippi State 1

Tennessee 1

Florida 1

South Carolina 1

Auburn 1

Meanwhile, the Gators place seen on the Preseason All-SEC List. On the first team senior defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga and junior defensive back CJ Henderson represent the program, while running back Lamical Perine, punter Tommy Townsend, linebacker David Reese and wide receiver Kadarius Toney were named on the second team. Florida kicker Evan McPherson received votes to put him on the third team.


2019 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM


OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU


Second-Team

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State


Third-Team

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky



DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida


Second-Team

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State


Third-Team

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn



SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama


Second-Team

P Tommy Townsend Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida


Third-Team

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

