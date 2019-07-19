HOOVER, Ala.-- Florida football was picked to finish second in the SEC's Eastern Division, while seven players were selected to All-SEC teams, including two first-team members.

The Gators were also placed sixth in the voting for SEC Champion at the SEC Media Days.

The Gators were picked second in the East with 1,499 points and received 21 first-place votes to win the division. Meanwhile, Georgia received the most votes in the division with 1, 789 points, which included 233 first-place votes. Missouri came in at number three.

Alabama was picked to win the Western Division and were also picked to win their 27th SEC title. Since 1992 only seven SEC Champions were picked correctly at this event.

These preseason polls were voted by those attending.

Here is a breakdown:

(1st Place votes in parenthesis)

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (233) 1789

Florida (21) 1499

Missouri (3) 1149

South Carolina (1) 883

Tennessee (1) 804

Kentucky (1) 798

Vanderbilt 358





WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (253) 1813

LSU (5) 1493

Texas A&M 1268

Auburn (1) 1090

Mississippi State (1) 769

Ole Miss 504

Arkansas 343





SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 203

Georgia 49

LSU 3

Mississippi State 1

Tennessee 1

Florida 1

South Carolina 1

Auburn 1

Meanwhile, the Gators place seen on the Preseason All-SEC List. On the first team senior defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga and junior defensive back CJ Henderson represent the program, while running back Lamical Perine, punter Tommy Townsend, linebacker David Reese and wide receiver Kadarius Toney were named on the second team. Florida kicker Evan McPherson received votes to put him on the third team.



