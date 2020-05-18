OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

With the 2020 MLB Draft less than a month away, MLB Pipeline and other media outlets have started to publish their mock drafts and update their prospect rankings. The draft has also been dramatically shortened from 40 rounds to five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, MLB Pipeline updated and extended their top draft prospects list from 150 to 200. Seven Gators players and signees made the list as well.

Two of the Gators on the list are currently on the roster, while the other five are signees.

#70 RHP Tommy Mace (3-0, 1.67 ERA)

#146 RHP Jack Leftwich (2-0, 4.15 ERA)

Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich have been the two frontline starters in Florida’s weekend rotation for the past two seasons.

Mace is projected to be a second or third round pick, while Leftwich is a question mark in terms of if he’s set on starting his professional career or returning to Florida for another season.

Here are the five Florida signees who made MLB Pipeline’s Top 150 draft prospects list:

#7 OF Zac Veen

#133 3B Coby Mayo

#144 LHP Timothy Manning

#149 INF Colby Halter

#177 INF Sterlin Thompson

Zac Veen is the top-ranked high school prospect on MLB Pipeline’s list. Veen has drawn comparisons due to National League MVP Cody Bellinger and former Florida signee Kyle Tucker.

All five of the Florida signees included in the MLB Pipeline Top 200 Draft Prospect list are top 100 high school prospects. Veen and Mayo were both selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic and Under Armour All-American Game.

MLB Pipeline raved about his raw power and arm strength, but mentioned that some scouts aren’t certain if he can play third base at the next level. Some scouts see him as a left fielder or first baseman. Mayo was compared to Atlanta Braves outfielder/third baseman, Austin Riley.

Timothy Manning was scouting as a middle of the rotation arm at the next level. He doesn’t possess a power fastball but knows how to pitch and keeps hitters off balance. Velocity could come as he continues to fill in his 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame.

As for Colby Halter, scouts don’t see any tools that really stand out but still like his hitting ability and versatility. His hitting tools probably stand out the most, as he makes a lot of contact and hits to all fields. He’s more a gap-to-gap hitter but could develop into a decent power threat.

On defense, Halter can play all around the infield and has a strong enough arm to play third base at the next level. Some scouts compared him to Cincinnati Reds prospect, Tyler Callihan. Many teams believe they will have to over-slot bonus money in order to keep Halter away from the University of Florida.

Sterlin Thompson was the latest addition to the list. Thompson was also the last addition to the 2020 recruiting class, flipping his commitment from Stetson last fall.

Scouts are intrigued by his 6-foot-3 frame, along with his potential and how he projects. He’s a good left-handed hitter who should add more power once he begins to fill out his frame. Many scouts also believe his bat will be his best tool.

Thompson projects as a third or second baseman at the next level. If Thompson does end up at Florida, he will be a draft-eligible sophomore for the 2022 MLB Draft.