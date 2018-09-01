GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida will be without a few players for its opener due to suspensions.

Defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson, receiver Kadarius Toney, running back Adarius Lemons, cornerback Brian Edwards, defensive lineman Kyree Campbell, defensive lineman Luke Ancrum, and walk on freshman James Washington will all miss Florida's game against Charleston Southern on Saturday.

A sources tell Gators Territory that Jefferson's suspension is due to academics, while Toney and Campbell are suspended due to a campus altercation that occurred on May 28 when they both brandished airsoft rifles.

Stay with Gators Territory as we follow this developing story and provide coverage from the game.

