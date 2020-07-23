GatorsTerritory - Seven high-profile twin recruits throughout Rivals history

The commitment of James and Tommy Brockermeyer to Alabama over the last few days got us thinking about other sets of twin recruits over the years. Here is a look at seven of the higher-profile ones throughout Rivals history dating back to 2002 and how their careers have played out.

CARLOS AND KHALIL DAVIS

Overview: In the 2015 recruiting class, the Davis brothers picked Nebraska and the Huskers hung on even though Missouri made a late push for the Blue Springs, Mo. duo. Khalil Davis, who was a four-star prospect in high school, ended up as a sixth-round NFL Draft pick and he’s with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carlos Davis was a seventh-round selection and he plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Farrell’s Take: This is a success story with both players in the NFL and they were fun to watch in high school. Khalil was the better of the two in high school but not by much as both were tall and athletic ends who could get after the passer.

ANDREW AND DAVID DOWELL

Overview: A pair of four-star prospects out of Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, Andrew Dowell is now a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints but his twin brother, David, is still waiting for his NFL opportunity that has been paused because of the coronavirus. He was not able to work out at Michigan State’s pro day because it was canceled, he didn’t get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and so he’s still waiting for his chance after a strong career in East Lansing. Another brother, Michael, is currently on Michigan State’s roster. The Dowell twins were ranked as the No. 12 and No. 13 prospects in the Ohio state rankings in the 2015 class. Farrell’s Take: Andrew was the bigger and more physical of the two while David was a smooth defensive back. There wasn’t much of a difference between the two as far as rankings and talent and both were successful. This was a big recruiting win for the Spartans as the brothers had been committed to Northwestern and Kentucky earlier in the process.

D’ONTA AND ARMANTI FOREMAN

Overview: Armanti Foreman was the four-star prospect and Rivals250 receiver in the 2014 recruiting class but it was actually his two-star brother, D’Onta, who had a better career at Texas as he rushed for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior year and then became a third-round NFL Draft pick. Armanti went undrafted and then bounced around the NFL and CFL. D’Onta Foreman had some good company in that NFL Draft class among running backs as Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt were the only ones taken ahead of him. D'Onta's pro career did not pan out due to injuries to his Achilles and biceps.

Farrell’s Take: Amranti was supposed to be the star and D’Onta was the throw in and things turned out differently. D’Onta has a huge junior season and was a big reason for the Longhorns limited success that year. He was raw as a high school player but blossomed while Armanti just didn’t develop as expected.

SHAQUEM AND SHAQUILL GRIFFIN

Overview: The Griffin brothers were both three-star prospects that picked UCF out of St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood. Shaquill reportedly turned down playing for Miami, his dream school, to play with his brother in college. During their college careers, Shaquem totaled 195 tackles and Shaquill had 113. Shaquill Griffin was a third-round NFL Draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and one year later, Shaquem Griffin was selected in the fifth round by Seattle as well. Farrell’s Take: Both players are famous for different reasons and each was an excellent high school prospect. Shaquill was the better prospect but Shaquem overcame losing his left hand when he was four and had the better college career. It’s cool to see them together with the Seahawks again.

JACOB AND CODY HOLLISTER

Overview: The Hollister twins both went to Bend (Ore.) Mountain View but neither received any offers out of high school so they went to Yuma (Ariz.) Arizona Western C.C. Cody Hollister ended up at Arkansas and his brother went to Wyoming before both were picked up by the New England Patriots after going undrafted. They were two-star prospects in junior college. Cody Hollister is currently a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans and Jacob is a tight end for the Seattle Seahawks. Both are Super Bowl champions. Farrell’s Take: A rare example of twins heading to different programs, the Hollisters are a success story and a story of perseverance. Neither was particularly talented out of high school or JUCO but now they are Super Bowl champs and have the last laugh.

DEVIN AND JASON MCCOURTY

Overview: The McCourtys were both two-star prospects in the 2005 class that signed with Rutgers as Devin listed only the Scarlet Knights as his lone offer and Jason also had Boston College, Kent State and New Hampshire. They starred at Rutgers and then Devin McCourty was a first-round selection in the 2010 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he still plays. Jason McCourty went in the sixth round of the 2009 draft to the Tennessee Titans where he spent most of his career, then went to Cleveland for a year and his now with his brother with the Patriots. Farrell’s Take: Rutgers decided to take both brothers while Boston College only wanted one and the rest is history. They both became terrific players at Rutgers and NFL stars. If I remember correctly this was a late decision by Greg Schiano and a very good one.

MIKE AND MAURKICE POUNCEY