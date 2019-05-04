Gator baseball’s struggles on the road continued on Friday night, as Florida lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 6-4 in the first matchup of their three-game series.

Coming off a series win against Kentucky, Kevin O’Sullivan’s group could not keep up their momentum as their record away from home fell to 3-10 on the season.

Sophomore pitcher Tommy Mace arrived into this game with a 7-3 record, but ended up surrendering four earned runs in just 3.1 innings pitched against UGA.

Georgia got off to a hot start as Tony Locey struck out a trio of Gators in the top of the first inning.

To continue their momentum, centerfielder Tucker Maxwell hit a dinger to right field on a full count to lead off the bottom of the first.

Mace’s early struggles on the mound continued as he walked the next three batters to load the bases, and a groundout by Cam Shepherd put UGA on top 2-0.

After the sophomore settled in and recorded the final two outs of the inning, Florida ended up giving him some help in the top of the second.

A pair of singles by Brady Smith and Wil Dalton put a couple of runners on base for UF, and an error by first baseman Patrick Sullivan on a hit by Cory Acton led to Smith scoring.

Both Locey and Mace responded well in the third inning and gave up no runs to keep the score 2-1 in favor of Georgia heading into the fourth.

Smith got on base once again for the Gators with a single to left field, but his at-bat was followed by Dalton and Acton flying out. The top of the fourth inning concluded with Smith caught stealing second base.

The biggest takeaway from Mace’s outing was his seven walks, and he ended up walking two of the first three batters in the bottom of the fourth.

The sophomore was then replaced by Christian Scott, who hit L.J. Talley to load the bases and gave up a single to John Cable that increased Florida’s deficit to two runs.

A sacrifice fly by Shepherd and a single by Chaney Rogers inflated Georgia’s lead to 5-1, which ended up being a difference maker when it was all said and done.

Each team stalled in the fifth inning as no runners were able to make it on the base for either side.

The group of Austin Langworthy, Nelson Maldonado and Kendrick Calilao didn’t supply any support to Florida’s offense in the top of the sixth, but UGA added some insurance in the inning.

Even though David Luethje did some solid work in limited action (1.1 innings pitched and one hit), he was pulled in the sixth after surrendering a single to Talley.

Jordan Butler replaced Luethje, and ended up allowing a single to Cable and hit Shepherd to load the bases once more. The left-hander somewhat escaped the jam by allowing just a pop-out to Rogers that scored Talley, which led to the Bulldogs being up 6-1.

Florida seemingly had a chance to make a push in the top of the seventh despite the fact that they were trailing by five runs. Smith absorbed a hit that put him on first and Dalton was walked, leading to Locey’s night ending and Ryan Webb taking the mound.

Webb then gave up a double to Acton, which scored Smith and advanced Dalton to third. Brady McConnell hit one to the shortstop, whose throw to Talley at second base was dropped as Dalton crossed home plate to make the score 6-3 UGA.

The Gators missed out on a solid opportunity as Langworthy grounded into a double play with runners on all bases to end the top of the seventh.

UF kept Georgia from tacking on any more runs to their lead, but couldn’t slice their deficit in the eighth inning.

Jacob Young tried to jumpstart Florida’s offense with a single to left field to start the ninth, and even made it all the way to home due to a pair of wild pitches and a groundout by McConnell.

Langworthy was not able to get a hit in the game as his final at-bat ended with a groundout toward the shift to wrap up the game.

As mentioned beforehand, the Gators recorded seven hits against the Bulldogs, but none of them came from McConnell and Langworthy as the two went 0-5 apiece.

Maldonado and Smith were both solid on the day as each of them notched a couple of hits, with Smith crossing home plate twice.

The theme of the night, however, was that Florida gave up nine walks and were only walked three times by Georgia’s pitchers.

UF (28-19) will face off against UGA (35-12) again in Athens on Saturday in the second game of their series. First pitch for that matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m.

