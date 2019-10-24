Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

With Florida on a bye week, a number of coaches from the staff will be making pit stops at high schools to check in on commits and targets.

GatorsTerritory has already reported on multiple visits that will be taking place this week, and has received confirmation about a few additional stops as well.

Cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray is slated to visit Palmetto High School for their game against South Dade on Thursday. Gray will also be checking in on Rivals250 DB and Gators pledge Jahari Rogers tomorrow.