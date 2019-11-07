News More News
Several Rivals250 prospects highlight UF's list of visitors vs. Vanderbilt

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

For the first time since Oct. 5, the Gators are getting ready to take on an opponent at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

On top of getting to play Vanderbilt at home on Saturday, Dan Mullen's staff will get an opportunity to roll out the red carpet for high school football prospects.

Although no official visitors will be on hand, Florida is expected to host at least a half-dozen Rivals250 recruits, including former FSU commit Jaylan Knighton.

Check out the story below for GatorsTerritory's full preview of this weekend's visitors.

