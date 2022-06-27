Sharif Denson Says Yes to UF
Sharif Denson Says Yes to UFMoments ago, four-star defensive back Sharif Denson announced his intentions to join the Gator Nation. Denson checks in at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds from Jacksonville (FL) B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news