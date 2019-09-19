GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Shawn Davis is having quite the productive start to the 2019 season.

“He’s been noticeably improved, has shown up to be a productive tackler, making plays on the ball, had two interceptions,” Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said told reporters on Monday.

"Really, Coach [Ron English] told me to just finish plays,” said Davis.. “Whatever happens, happens. Just don't think too much. Attack the ball, attack whoever's got the ball. That played a big role in me building confidence on the field and finishing plays."

This past Saturday, when the Gators traveled to Lexington, Davis' two interceptions and four tackles helped the Gators seal the 29-21 win over Kentucky.

“Honestly, if we had not had a tip he may have had a third one," said Grantham. "So really pleased with his progress and we’ll continue to play him like we have been and hope he continues to be productive for us.”

"It felt good helping my teammates out to get this big victory,” Davis said. “It's the first win in the SEC. It's important to me to play a big role in this win with my team, helping my team get this win. My team had my back throughout the whole game.”

Prior to his second pick, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask approached Davis, telling the safety to get him the ball back so that the offense can score.

Davis obliged.

"I really looked at the quarterback and when he made eye contact with me I already knew he was throwing the ball my way,” Davis said. “Then the receiver looked at me, also, so I knew they were throwing my way. I just had to keep my leverage and make a play on the ball."



