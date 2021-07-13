Shawn Guilliams drafted in 11th round by Cincinnati Reds

College of Central Florida right-handed pitcher Shawn Guilliams is the fifth Florida signee to get drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Cincinnati Reds selected Shawn Guilliams Tuesday afternoon with the 330th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Before going to the College of Central Florida, Guilliams was at North Florida for a little over a semester before putting his name in the Transfer Portal. Guilliams immediately became one of the top JUCO arms in the country.

During his freshman season at the College of Central Florida, Guilliams made seven appearances including six starts. He posted a 3-0 record with a 2.41 ERA and a 13.1 K/9.



