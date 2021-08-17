Shorter eased Mullen's initial concerns

The transfer portal has changed the way rosters are managed in college football and Dan Mullen has been on the front lines taking advantage of a new system. Florida has had many success stories in the transfer portal, starting with Jon Greenard, who led the SEC in sacks during his lone year in Gainesville.

So, with Mullen's comfortability in the portal, it was strange when he admitted to having trepidation when a certain former five-star, Justin Shorter, entered the portal.

"I mean, here’s a guy that was a five-star recruit and he’s transferring. I think he was being recruited when we first got here. I maybe had a conversation with him, I think that’s what it was. But any time somebody goes in the transfer portal, the question’s why," Mullen said. "So there’s always the initial hesitation -- Why’s this guy in the portal? What made him go into the transfer portal? -- that way. And here’s a guy from New Jersey that’s this five-star recruit, and, you know, what’s the whole reasoning behind him being in the portal? So I always have some hesitation about that stuff.”

Shorter had spent two years at Penn State, appearing in 14 games, hauling in 15 passes. He was clearly talented but hadn't really found a footing in Happy Valley, so went looking for a new home. Mullen and his staff, despite their initial hesitations, offered Shorter a scholarship.

Mullen and his staff have done a bang-up job in the transfer portal, which is quite different than recruiting at the high school level. The conversations with graduate transfers are more direct. They don't have four years to develop, many of them just have a year of eligibility or perhaps two. You need to have real, honest conversations and clearly lay out the expectations. Shorter came in and immediately assuaged any concerns Mullen may have had.

"After getting to meet him, know him and find out about him, they were quickly washed away," Mullen said. "You go around and ask guys around our program, ‘hey, no one outworks that guy.’ But that’s what our program is known for. Then you realize, this guy is the exact fit of what we were looking for when he became available in the portal.”

Shorter says that work ethic was installed in him early and now, heading into his redshirt junior season, he knows now is no time to start slacking. In his first season with the Gators, he caught 25 passes and three touchdowns. This season, Shorter is a veteran in the room with a lot of young players. He'll be counted on to be one of Emory Jones' primary targets and he's continuing to work with his quarterback to make sure that relationship results in yards and points this season.

"Everything is about timing and our big thing was we all got reps with Emory and Anthony and all the quarterbacks," Shorter said. "Every single day we have been out there on the field throwing and trying to get our timing down. Even yesterday we were out throwing it around and running routes. It’s just a timing thing."

If the timing is right this could be Shorter's best and possibly last season in college.