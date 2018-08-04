GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football went back to work on Saturday morning for its second practice of fall training camp.

Gators Territory was on hand to see the team in action for seven periods. The video above includes a look at the quarterbacks, tight ends, wide receivers, running backs, special teams, safeties and linebackers.

RELATED STORY: Sights and Sounds of Florida's opening practice of the fall

Once again the team started practice with some quick conditioning and then special teams, where the team focused on a lot on punt blocks.

However, our video starts (after conditioning and of some Nick Savage hype) with the quarterbacks. Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones are featured in the four -minute video.

**NOTES FROM FLORIDA'S SECOND PRACTICE**

The receivers and tight ends had a few more drops on Saturday compared to Friday. Both wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and tight ends coach Larry Scott were very vocal in their displeasure several times during the open portion of practice. Lucas Krull received some criticism after mistiming a corner route.

Freshmen Kyle Pitts and Dante Lang did have some good moments during the opening period, however, and are both featured in the video above.

RELATED STORY: Notebook: Mullen looking for consistency; Trask has best play of first practice

The video ends with a look at the safeties and the linebackers.

Stay with Gators Territory as we continue to provide updates from Florida's fall camp.