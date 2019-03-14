GAINEVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football was back at work on Thursday.

Gators Territory was there for the Gators' second practice this spring and had our cameras rolling.

The video above contains about six minutes worth of clips from practice, including: a look at the quarterbacks, the receivers, the tight ends, the offensive line, the defensive line, the running backs and the defensive backs.

If you want to know more about practice, check out our insider practice notes HERE.