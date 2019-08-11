News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-11 18:56:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Sights and sounds from Gators fan day

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
@JacquieFran_
Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football held its annual fan day on Sunday.

Gators Territory was there to capture the sights and sounds.

Not a member of GatorsTerritory?

Well, let us help guide you to your one-stop shop for all UF Athletics and recruiting!

Not only will we give you 25% off when signing up for an annual subscription at @GatorsTerritory, but also a $75 E-Card to the Adidas store!!

Folks, that is a game-changing deal if you are a UF fan, so don't let another day pass by.

Jump inside below for additional details about the offer!

** GT Subscription Promotion, 25% off annual membership, $75 eCard to the Adidas store **

Filolmmz1zjhrrxmlp7y
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}