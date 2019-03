GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football held its Pro Day on Wednesday.

Gators Territory was there to see several Gators athletes compete in front of several scouts include New England's head coach, Bill Bellichick.

Check out the sights and sounds from the event in the video above. The video includes several 40 yard dashes and Jachai Polite, Vosean Joseph, CeCe Jefferson and Khairi Clark running through drills.