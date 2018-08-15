GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After a day off, Florida was back out at the practice field on Wednesday morning.

The Gators were focused on tackling and positioning in the practice following their first scrimmage on Monday.

The video above has a look at special teams, defensive backs, a running back at safety, quarterbacks and wide receivers.

For the inside scoop on practice and the latest on injuries and why a running back had to take reps at safety check out Gators Territory's VIP practice notes below.

*** Wednesday Morning Practice Notes: Secondary thin; offensive playmaker moves to defense**