GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida was in full pads on Tuesday as the Gators took the field for their fifth practice of fall.

The Gators began their afternoon with the 'Gator Drill' - a physical drill that helps Florida tighten up their tackling and blocking, while also helping the team get the blood flowing with a physical start to practice.

Following the drill, Dan Mullen's men focused their time on special teams. We got a good look at freshman kicker Evan McPherson and punter Tommy Townsend during the special teams period.

The video above also includes drills with the running backs, the defensive backs, the quarterbacks, the receivers and the tight ends.

**NOTES FROM THE GATORS' FIRST PRACTICE IN FULL PADS HERE***