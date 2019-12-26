MIAMI SHORES, Fla.-- Florida football held its first practice in South Florida ahead of the Orange Bowl.

The Gators, who arrived in Miami on Wednesday night, suited up at Barry University and Gators Territory had its camera rolling for the open media session.

The video above includes clips of the running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers and corners.

Gators Territory will have continuing coverage from South Florida as we countdown to the Gators' match up against Virginia in the Orange Bowl.