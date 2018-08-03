GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Football has returned to the Swamp.

The Gators hit the field for their first practice of training camp. Although the team wore just shorts and shirts on Friday, one can see how much the team has developed under Strength and Conditioning director, Nick Savage.

This was also the opportunity to see how well the team has progressed from spring practice.

Gators Territory was there for UF's first practice of fall camp. Check out the video above for a glimpse at how the quarterbacks, wide receivers, lineman and running backs did on day one.

(Also contains a few shots of defensive backs, freshmen, and linebackers)





